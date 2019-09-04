Una Notte in Piemonte – or One Night in Piedmont

Before the members and guests of the deVine wine club were seated, there was plenty of discussion about the wines that were to be sampled that evening in the Royal Grill Room and Wine Cellar. Was it Piemonte or Piedmont? Followers of the Italian language went for the former, whilst the Anglophiles went for the latter. The answer was simply both were correct, with the Royal Cliff backing both horses in the race, using the Italian spelling for the name of the event, while the English was used for the names of the wines.

And what names? The Italians using their own style of nomenclature with the reception wine a Sensi, Pure Gold Prosecco 18K, Veneto, Italy 2018. This was a perfect lead-in, not too sweet nor too dry and I could have happily stayed with it all night.

We adjourned to the Grill Room to be regaled with a Casina Chicco, Roero Arneis DOCG Anterisio, Piedmont, Italy 2018, taken with the first course from Chef Peter being an orange and lime infused seabass roulade, fresh herbs, Mesclun leaves and caper citrus vinaigrette. What a start to the evening, with the roulade blending well with the Roero Arneis.

The second course was a “Bollito Misto” a classic Italian stew with pork, beef, chicken and Italian sausage. More flavorsome than the roulade, this was teamed with a more robust Terralba, Derthona Timorasso, Piedmont Italy 2015. The members were split on this wine, some preferring the milder Roero Arneis, with the others enjoying the more body in the Derthona Timorasso.

A slight break in the proceedings was heralded by a wonderful Limoncello sorbet.

We took up our places for the wine of the night for most members, the Josetta Saffirio, Barolo DOCG, Monforte d’Alba, Piedmont Italy 2014. Barolo DOCG is a wine to be savored and was taken with a Veal scalopina with soft polenta, peperonata and Marsala sauce. A strong course for a strong wine.

The following wine was another robust red, the Casina Cicco, Langhe DOC Nebbiolo Piedmont, Italy 2017 mated to a Tiramisu with a Mascarpone mousse, however, the Barolo was still the winner.

To finish there was a selection of Italian cheeses taken with the Sensi, 18K Moscato Rose Sparkling, Italy NV. This was a great wine and a great selection of cheese varieties.

It had been a well-attended wine dinner, allowing the members to experience some very famous wines in the Borolo and the Langhe Nebbiolo. More information on the deVine wine club can be found at [email protected]

The moderator was Sunthorn Lapmul, a very well-traveled sommelier and now Director of Marketing of the Wine Dee Dee Group who believes that wine is something that connects people, and once wine is enjoyed, people will also start enjoying the moments. I sat next to Sunthorn for the dinner and enjoyed his company and the moments.