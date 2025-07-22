India Independence Day Promotion at Alibaba, Pattaya

From July 20 to 20 August Only
Get 25% discount & 25% membership for 1 year
Follow our Social Media:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/share/179qPBZxa4
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/alibaba_tandoori_curry?igsh=c3c3OThudWsybDFo
Google Map: https://maps.app.goo.gl/tSquVFv1vAKD67h57
WhatsApp: https://wa.me/qr/72PWISRT7GPKP1
LINE: https://line.me/ti/p/p8QnTUmHSE
Tel: 038 361 620
Alibaba Tandoori & Curry Restaurant is the oldest family-owned authentic Indian Restaurant in the heart of Pattaya. It has grown its reputation over the last 44 years and has a comprehensive, mouth-watering menu that caters to all tastes.
Treat your taste buds with our authentic Indian dishes – freshly prepared to bring you the true taste of India, right here in Pattaya!