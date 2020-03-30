Thailand distributes medical supplies donated by Jack Ma Foundation

BANGKOK, March 30 – Public Health Ministry has distributed medical supplies, donated by the Jack Ma foundation and the Alibaba foundation to fight Covid-19 to hospitals in Thailand.





Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister, Anutin Charnvirakul handed over the protective gear for medical staff at the Chakri Naruebodindra Medical Institute (CNMI) in Samut Prakan.

The institute is equipped with negative pressure rooms, which can accommodate about 80 Covid-19 patients.

Besides the CNMI, the operation center, set up by the government for distribution of Covid-19 medical supplies has dispatched protective suits and masks from the foundations to King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital and Siriraj Hospital in Bangkok.

Each hospital initially receives 10,000 protective suits and 10,000 protective masks.

The rest of medical supplies will be sent to main hospitals in three southern border provinces – Yala, Pattani and Narathiwat.

Meanwhile, the Government Pharmaceutical Organization (GPO) will today receive 40,000 anti-flu drug Avigan pills, used as a treatment for the coronavirus, purchased from China.

The next lot of 100,000 pills will arrive in Thailand on Friday. (TNA)











