Public Announcement – Travel advisory to passengers planning to enter Thailand

CAAT News No. 5 / 2020 – 26 March 2020

Travel advisory to passengers planning to enter Thailand

With reference to the declaration of state of emergency in Thailand on 25 March 2020, the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand hereby issues travel advisory to passengers planning to enter Thailand as follows:

Passengers or persons shall be permitted to enter Thailand through international airport only if they fall under one of the following categories:

(a) Being in the situation or a person exempted by the Prime Minister or Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Foreign Affairs, under certain conditions and prescribed time period

(b) Carriers of necessary cargoes, but required prompt exit after the mission is completed

(c) Pilot-in-command, and crew members of the flight entering Thailand with clear schedule to depart







(d) Persons on diplomatic or consular mission, or under International Organizations, representatives of the government performing their duties in Thailand or other persons or international agencies that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs gives permission, and their families. In this case, certificate of entry to the Kingdom issued by Ministry of Foreign Affairs is required.

(e) Non-Thai nationals with work permit or who have been granted permission from Thai government agencies to work in Thailand

(f) Thai nationals with certificate of entry to the Kingdom issued by Royal Thai Embassy or Royal Thai Consulate in their country of residence certifying that they are Thais returning to Thailand, and a Fit to Fly Health Certificate.

The persons in (d) and (e) must have Fit to Fly Health Certificate issued no more than 72 hours before traveling. Passengers or persons permitted to enter Thailand shall strictly comply with disease prevention measures imposed by the government. The immigration officers have the power to deny the entry of Non-Thai nationals who have been tested positive for COVID- 19, or under the suspicion of being infected or who refuse to undergo such test. From now to 31 March 2020 midnight, Thailand local time, the exemption is given to Non-Thai passengers transiting through Thailand to a third country with the transit time of no more than 24 hours. Such transit passengers are required to present Fit to Fly Health Certificate upon check in at the airport of departure to Thailand and during transit formalities in Thailand. All previous Notifications of CAAT become ineffective.

(Caat.co.th)












