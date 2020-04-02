Public Announcement- Guidelines on the Carriage of Alcohol Gel Hand Sanitizers on Aircraft by Passengers

2 April 2020

Carry-On Baggage

“Passengers may carry alcohol gel hand sanitizers in their carry-on baggage. Each passenger is limited to 350 ml (12 Oz) per package. The total net quantity including other gels, sprays and liquid shall not exceed 1,000 ml or 1L in one plastic zip lock bag”

Checked Baggage

“Passengers may carry alcohol gel hand sanitizer in their checked baggage. Each passenger is limited to 500 ml (17 Oz) per package. The total net quantity including other gels, sprays and liquid shall not exceed 2,000 ml or 2L (e.g. Four 500 ml alcohol gel sanitizers’ bottles per passenger)”











