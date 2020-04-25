Ton of ocean waste collected at Phi Phi Island – Krabi, Thailand

KRABI – Over one ton of ocean waste is collected by activists and diving instructors at Thailand’s famous resort island of Phi Phi in an environment conservation project during the COVID-19 lockdown.







The “Clean Me Phi Phi Today” project will continue until May 12 when the lockdown of Phi Phi Island is expected to be lifted.

Participating activists, divers and business operators collected the likes of auto tires, glass and plastic bottles at the main pier of the Island. They said some of the garbage was swept into the sea during the Indian Ocean Tsunami of 2004.

Prasert Wongna, head of tourism business operators’ club of Phi Phi, said with the travelling ban it was a great opportunity to revive the environment of the island.

The project also draws Phi Phi community to improve waste management and sewage system of the island. (TNA)











