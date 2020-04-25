Thais stranded in Laos returning home

NONG KHAI – Thai nationals who were stranded in Laos have returned to their country via the First Thai–Lao Friendship Bridge, for the eighth day.







At the Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge in Nong Khai province, relevant units made preparations to welcome 15 Thai people on Friday, after they signaled their intention to return home with the Royal Thai Embassy in Vientiane, Laos. In the past seven days, a total of 72 Thais previously stranded in Laos returned to Thailand via the First Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge. They were all screened by disease control officials in Nong Khai, passed through customs and had their registration records updated. They acknowledged the guidelines and were taken to a quarantine facility provided by the provincial authority. They will be allowed to travel to their home province after the completion of their 14-day quarantine period.

The Governor of Nong Khai, Ronnachai Jitwiset, said today that the order prohibiting public transport from entering or leaving Nong Khai until April 30, 2020, could be eased if the situation in the province improves. However, the province will have to consider the readiness of public transport operators. As for the order banning the sale of alcoholic beverages, Mr. Ronnachai said the measure is likely to continue because alcoholic drinks are one of the reasons people get together. The province will look into these issues again. (NNT)

















