Thai PM repeats call for billionaires’ advice on economic revival

BANGKOK – Prime minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has repeated his call on the country’s multi-billionaires to offer idea on easing the economic hardship stemming from COVID-19 pandemic.







The prime minister sent an open letter to 20 business moguls last week asking them to help people through assistance projects. The move has drawn criticisms from opponents who branded the government as “beggar.”

The government has insisted that it does not want cash donations but their actions to help their own employees and ideas to stimulate the economy. It has also disclosed the open letter to the public.

On Friday, Prayut met with one of the 20 business leaders during a presentation of insurance policies for medical personnel at Government House.

He said he asked the chairman of BTS Group Holding to respond to his request by sending him suggestions on how to address economic woes in addition to the government’s measures.

The prime minister stressed that his intent was to engage the billionaires in fixing the economy without offering anything in return.

Prayut administration has also formed a panel of private sector and academic to brainstorm on the best ways to cope with the economic downturn.

In the open letter, Prayut wrote that “Thai people need cooperation from all sectors, especially organizations that have knowledge, capabilities and strengths.” While he was impressed of how they assisted my people, Prayut asked them “to do more.” (TNA)

















