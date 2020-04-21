Thais return from Malaysia with Embassy assistance

KUALA LUMPUR – At the Thailand-Malaysia border checkpoint, Thai citizens return from Malaysia every day, and all of them will be transferred to local quarantine facilities for 14 days.

The Royal Thai Embassy in Kuala Lumpur and volunteers are providing aid and facilitating transport to Thailand.







The Royal Thai Embassy’s officers and Thai volunteer networks in Malaysia are helping the rest of the Thai people still in Malaysia, providing food and consumables to alleviate the crisis. The authority advised those who are in a more remote areas to report their address, so the authorities can send help.

People who applied to the Royal Thai Embassy to return to Thailand must have a medical certificate issued within 72 hours of travel. The bus will be available every day to transport them to 3 border checkpoints, namely Sadao, Betong and Sungai Kolok, free of charge.

Mr. Ekkarat Leesen, Narathiwat’s Governor, said Thailand’s southern topography is different and full of natural entrances with no marked border. It can be used to avoid a legal entrance and a quarantine. Therefore, security officials must strictly guard the possible ways to enter Thailand, to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on Thai territory.

Those who did not apply to the Royal Thai Embassy in Kuala Lumpur will need to pay a charge and undergo a diagnosis and history check. Such returnees will be separated into 3 groups, depending on their infection risk, and all will be transferred to quarantine facilities.

At the Central Screening Center for COVID-19 in Pattani Province, there are already 204 returnees who have been screened in the past 2 days. 6 were diagnosed at high risk and are waiting for lab test results.

In Satun province, at Tam Malang Pier checkpoint, there are 32 Thais registered to return to Thailand. 28 of them are Satun citizens and they have already transferred to their local authorities. The other 4 were transported by bus to Songkhla and Trang. (NNT)












