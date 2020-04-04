Thailand’s provinces follow measures against coronavirus

BANGKOK– Many provinces have taken measures to help control the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). At a fresh market in Sukhothai province, most vendors and people are now wearing face masks in an effort to slow its spread.







In the southern province of Nakhon Si Thammarat, some 100 people, comprising Altruistic Heart 904 volunteers, officers of the 4th Army Region and municipal officials, joined forces to clean and disinfect footpaths, walls, fences and residential areas. A fleet of vehicles was launched to different parts of Nakhon Si Thammarat to provide information and preventive recommendations to keep away from COVID-19.

In Yala, the Non-Formal and Informal Education Office and its network partners got together to make face shields to protect people from airborne droplets as the sick cough or sneeze. The face shields will be distributed to medical personnel in hospitals and police officers at traffic checkpoints in the southern border province.

The Director of the Yala Provincial Office of the Non-Formal and Informal Education, Sompong Chimnoo, said today his agency and its network partners initially made a batch of 500 face shields. They will be given to physicians and nurses at Yala Hospital, Bannang Sata Hospital and Kabang Hospital, as they are putting themselves at risk while saving the lives of others.

The Governor of Sukhothai, Maitree Traitilanan, visited a fresh market in Sukhothai province this week, to encourage vendors and buyers to wear protective masks and urge all shops to provide hand sanitizers for their customers to use. Vendors, who refuse to cooperate, will not be allowed to do business in the market. Members of the public are advised to clean their hands thoroughly.

The provincial governor also handed out cloth masks to vendors and buyers in the market.(NNT)











