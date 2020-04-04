Supermarkets in Thailand asked to drop palm oil price by 2 baht

BANGKOK– The Ministry of Commerce has asked retailers and shops to reduce the price of bottled palm oil from 42 to 40 baht per bottle, following a decrease in crude palm oil pricing, to below 30 baht per kilogram.







The Ministry of Commerce’s Spokesman Supapat Ongsangkoon, disclosed today that the Department of Internal Trade has asked for cooperation from retailers, shopping malls, and local shops to reduce the price of bottled palm oil from 42 baht down to 40 baht.

This pricing adjustment is aimed at reflecting reduced costs, following the decline of crude palm oil price which is now below 30 baht per kilogram.

On the issue of chicken egg shortages, the Ministry of Commerce has reported the situation is starting to resolve itself, with expectations now that the supply of eggs will reach a normal level by next week.

The Commerce Ministry has mobilized officials to survey the logistics of chicken egg distribution from farms. They have reported that with more eggs entering the distribution system and for sale in shops, that supply should soon be ample.

The officials have arrested persons found selling overpriced eggs in the past two days, setting an example for sellers to maintain reasonable prices and display the sale price. (NNT)











