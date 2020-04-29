Thailand’s extension for int’l flight ban to prevent a new outbreak

BANGKOK – The CCSA spokesperson has revealed that the extension of the international flight ban is to prevent the possibility of a further viral outbreak coming from foreign countries, and suggested passengers with urgent travel needs contact a Royal Thai embassy.







Doctor Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesperson for the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration or CCSA said that CCSA apologized for the inconvenience of flight limitations.

Meanwhile, the extension of the Thai ban has affected many Thai people in foreign countries who bought tickets to fly back to Thailand from 1st May. The government then extended the ban to 31st May to prevent the possibility of a new outbreak from foreign countries. The center also suggested Thai people who have urgent travel needs, contact the Royal Thai Embassy in foreign countries for assistance.



The spokesperson also mentioned the measures that businesses must take if they are allowed to reopen. Whether the reopening happens or not, every sector must follow the emergency decree and its measures to prevent a viral spread, such as by social distancing, and wearing a face mask, with regular cleaning and disinfection.

Dr. Taweesilp lastly stated that we all have to adapt to a new lifestyle in which people have to implement the measures on a daily basis. People have to wear face masks and keep their distance from others as a matter of routine. These actions will help Thailand in getting rid of the infection faster and avoiding other impositions. (NNT)


















