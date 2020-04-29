Thailand confirms 7 new COVID-19 patients and 2 deaths

BANGKOK – The government’s Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) has confirmed seven new COVID-19 cases with two new deaths on Tuesday.







Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin, spokesperson for the CCSA and Ministry of Public Health, reported on Tuesday that Thailand has so far recorded a total of 2,938 coronavirus cases, with 54 fatalities.

According to the information from the center, 232 patients are currently hospitalized while 2,652 have made full recoveries.

He said most of the patients are people aged between 20 and 29 years old, with Bangkok and Nonthaburi still the two locations that have the biggest number of cases.

The spokesperson reiterated the importance of maintaining social distancing guidelines, as he pointed out that most of the new patients have attended events in crowded venues.

The government has urged people to continue wearing face masks and washing their hands regularly, as well as practice social distancing and observe other government measures to help minimize new infections and contain the coronavirus outbreak. (NNT)

















