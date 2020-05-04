Thailand’s domestic flights resumed at AOT airports

Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Hat Yai have seen domestic flight resumptions from 1 May, but Phuket Airport’s closure has been extended until 15 May.







Bangkok, 04 May, 2020, at 09.00 Hrs. – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) would like to provide the latest update from the Airports of Thailand (AOT) regarding the resumption of domestic flights at its airports, following over a month of temporary flight suspensions by several airlines as part of the efforts to help prevent the spread of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Suvarnabhumi International Airport: Thai Vietjet Air has been operating as per normal over the past month while Bangkok Airways will resume its Bangkok – Samui service from 15 May, 2020, onwards.







Don Mueang International Airport: Thai AirAsia and Thai Lion Air have resumed domestic operations from 1 May, 2020, onwards. Nok Air has been operating as per normal over the past month.

Chiang Mai International Airport: Thai AirAsia, Thai Lion Air, Thai Vietjet Air and Nok Air have resumed domestic operations from 1 May, 2020, onwards.

Mae Fah Luang – Chiang Rai International Airport: Thai AirAsia, Thai Vietjet Air and Nok Air have resumed domestic operations from 1 May, 2020, onwards.

Hat Yai International Airport: Thai AirAsia, Thai Lion Air, and Nok Air have resumed domestic operations from 1 May, 2020, onwards.

Phuket International Airport: The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) has extended the Phuket Airport closure until 15 May 2020.

The AOT has issued guidelines for passengers to prepare themselves before boarding the aircraft.

The airport users will be screened and have their temperature checked. If the body temperature is over 37.3 degrees Celsius, they will be rejected from entering the airport areas.

Wear a face mask: Passengers are required to wear face masks at all times while in the airport, or will be rejected on entering.

Social distancing: Passengers are advised to keep a distance of at least one metre from other people or follow the specified airport signs.

Follow advice: Passengers are required to follow the advice of the officers and should arrive at the airport well in advance for the convenience and safety of everyone.

For more details on domestic flights, please contact the airlines directly at Thai AirAsia (www.airasia.com); Thai Lion Air (www.lionairthai.com); Thai Vietjet Air (www.vietjetair.com); Nok Air (www.nokair.com). (tatnews.org)

















