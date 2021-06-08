Thailand to sign contracts on procurement of Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines

The government is likely to sign contracts on the procurement of COVID-19 vaccines made by Pfizer-BioNTech and Johnson& Johnson this week, according to Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.

Mr Anutin said that the government would this week sign contracts on the conditions and amounts of COVID-19 vaccine procurement with both producers. The government planned to order 20 million doses from Pfizer-BioNTech and 5 million doses from Johnson & Johnson.







The producers did not set an exact time for their delivery and revealed only that it could begin in the third quarter of this year, Mr Anutin said.

The schedules of COVID-19 vaccinations were subject to change because vaccine doses were being delivered gradually, he said. The government expected to receive 8-10 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines per month.





Mr Anutin confirmed that Thailand would buy 61 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine made by AstraZeneca this year as contracted and discussions on additional procurement with the producer were underway.

As for the vaccine by Sinovac, he said that the government had a long-term procurement contract with the producer and it would be delivering its vaccine doses to ensure there would be enough COVID-19 vaccine doses to meet demand. (TNA)



















