Thailand push online trade for fishermen

BANGKOK – The Fisheries Department has introduced online trade in aquatic animals to help the fishermen who are affected by export bans and the government's campaign for people to stay home due to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.







Banjong Jumnong Sittham, deputy director-general of the department, said the online trade started at the https://coastalaqua.fisheries.go.th/preorder/public website of the Coastal Fisheries Research and Development Bureau.

People already bought export-standard black tiger shrimps from Phang-nga province and premium Asian sea bass from Chachoengsao and the lots from the online trade would be delivered for the first time at the Fisheries Department in Bang Khen district, Bangkok, on April 2, he said.

“The online trade helps the farmers who suffer from export bans and consumers will relieve their concerns about possible food shortages,” Mr Banjong said.

According to him, buyers must place their orders at least 15 days in advance and make online payments first. Deliveries are set monthly at the department. The online service will be expanded to all provinces as soon as possible.

"We are working out more measures to help affected growers of aquatic animals," Mr Banjong said. (TNA)












