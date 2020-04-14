Thailand inter-province travel during curfew restricted to seven groups

BANGKOK – According to the third clause of the Emergency Decree issued on April 10, 2020, there are seven groups of people who can travel during the curfew from 10 p.m. until 4 a.m. as follows:







Group 1

– Officers, assistant officers, police officers and military officers

– Civilians who are performing their duties according to other laws

Group 2

– Doctors, nurses, and medical personnel

– Patients who need to see a doctor and persons who take care of them

Group 3

– Carriers of food, medicine, medical supplies and medical devices

– Consumer product carriers and agricultural product carriers

– Fuel carriers and postal parcel carriers

– Newspaper carriers and import and export product carriers

Group 4

– Those who are transferring people to a separate place for quarantine, under the law on communicable diseases

– People traveling to or from the airport or bus terminals that are permitted by the government to open

Group 5

– Those who provide service to homeless people and fuel service providers at petrol stations

– Those who provide food or product delivery services

– Those who provide inspection or maintenance service for electricity, plumbing, drainage, water and natural gas pipelines

– Those who provide garbage collection and disposal services

– Those who provide telecommunication equipment network maintenance and improvement services

– Those who provide banking services, capital market services, rescue services and disaster prevention and mitigation services

– Those who must act in the event of an accident

– Those who need to contact the village headmen, subdistrict headmen, administrative authorities and inquiry officials

Group 6

– Those who work in shifts according to the normal scheduled time of the government agencies, companies and factories

– Security guards and fishery professionals

– Rubber tappers and veterinarians

Group 7

– Those who have other necessary causes will be considered by officials’ case by case

– The conditions of travel are

– People in Groups 1-6 must present their identification card or other card, documents certifyingnecessity or documents relating to goods, services, travel or other evidence

– People in Group 7 must provide necessary reasons together with evidence to the authority.

– Complying with disease prevention measures as required

Violators are punished with imprisonment of not more than two years, a fine of not more than four thousand baht, or both. (NNT)












