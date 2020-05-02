Thailand, India Jointly Fight COVID-19

BANGKOK– Thailand and India join forces to fight against the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and the Indian prime minister promises to supply drugs and medical products to Thailand.







The bilateral stance resulted from the phone conversation of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Gen Prayut said they discussed the COVID-19 pandemic and he expressed Thailand’s readiness to develop joint efforts to control the disease with India.

He said Thailand implemented serious measures to curb the disease and cooperation of all parties resulted in the better disease control. The Thai prime minister assured that his government was taking good care of foreigners in the country and was ready to cooperate with India on drugs, medical supplies, research and development. He thanked India for taking good care of Thai people and facilitating their repatriation.







Gen Prayut praised India for promising to give assistance, especially that concerning medicine, to Thailand. He asked India to maintain its exports of drugs and medical supplies and equipment that are necessary for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

The Indian prime minister praised Thailand for effectively limiting the number of new COVID-19 patients. He asked Thailand to share COVID-19 solutions and promised India would send its drugs to Thailand. He expressed his gratitude for the Thai government’s care for Indian people in Thailand. (TNA)











