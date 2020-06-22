Thailand in final process of reopening entertainment venues, pubs and bars

The Deputy Army Chief has held discussions with entertainment venue operators such as pub and bar owners, to seek their assistance in the potential reopening of this group of business. The discussions’ conclusion will be proposed to the Center for the COVID19 Situation’s Administration (CCSA) committee for further consideration.







General Nattapol Nakpanich, Deputy Army Chief as chair of an ad hoc committee within CCSA, was tasked with considering the relaxation of lockdown restrictions, and held discussions with a representative of the entertainment venue operators at the Office of the Civil Service Commission. General Nattapol. He said later he had talked with the president of the Khaosan Road Business Association which is asking the government to allow entertainment business to reopen.

The outcome of the meeting with the president will be handed to Thailand’s Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration’s committee.





In order to allow the businesses to reopen, the committee must first consider the social necessity and the risks associated with a reopening of these business. There are many factors involved, such as the entertainment venues’ preparations, customers, and the readiness of authorities responsible for entertainment venues to act. General Nattapol accepted that the CCSA is not able to oversee every venue.

Mr.Sanga Ruangwattanakul, the president of the Khaosan Road Business Association said that every business operator recognizes the CCSA’s performance in preventing the COVID-19 virus spreading throughout the country. However, If the government is not going to allow their businesses to reopen, many part-time workers and musicians will not be able to afford the cost of living. So, the association has requested that the government launch a concrete policy of support. (NNT)











