Thailand has no local COVID-19 infection for 33 days

Thailand has been free of local infection of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) for 33 days.

The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration reported that there was not a new case of COVID-19 infection over the past 24 hours and that resulted in Thailand recording no local COVID-19 infection for 33 days.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

Thirteen earlier confirmed patients recovered over the same period and raised the total recovery cases to 3,053. Fifty-one patients remained at hospitals.

The total of confirmed COVID-19 cases stood at 3,162. Of them, 2,444 were locally infected and 225 other patients were detected in the state quarantine process.

The death toll remained at 58. (TNA)











