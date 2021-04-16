Thailand announces new regulations to curb COVID-19

No curfew and No lockdown – New Regulations to curb COVID-19 starting from Sunday April 18 onwards
Nationwide Measures:
– Public urge to work from home, reduce travelling
– All educational institution close (physical learning)
– Department stores to close at 9PM, no sale promotion events, entertainment
– Alcohol sale not permitted in restaurants
– Activities banned for more than 50 people, or ask permission from authorities
– All bars, pubs and massage parlours across the country will be closed for 14 days
– CCSA and affiliate units to find additional facilities to quarantine, isolate patients
– These measures will be implemented for 14 days from Sunday April 18 onwards
Red Provinces:
Restaurants for dine-in to close at 9PM and for take-out till 11PM
24 hr convenient stores, supermarkets to operate between 4AM to 11PM
Gym / Fitness 9PM + sporting activities can still be held with limited number of spectators
Orange Provinces:
Restaurants and coffee shops for dine-in, take out can operate till 11PM
24 Hour establishments operate normally
Gym / Fitness can operate normally (NNT)