Thailand announces new regulations to curb COVID-19

No curfew and No lockdown – New Regulations to curb COVID-19 starting from Sunday April 18 onwards

Nationwide Measures:

– Public urge to work from home, reduce travelling

– All educational institution close (physical learning)

– Department stores to close at 9PM, no sale promotion events, entertainment

– Alcohol sale not permitted in restaurants

– Activities banned for more than 50 people, or ask permission from authorities

– All bars, pubs and massage parlours across the country will be closed for 14 days

– CCSA and affiliate units to find additional facilities to quarantine, isolate patients

– These measures will be implemented for 14 days from Sunday April 18 onwards







Red Provinces:

Restaurants for dine-in to close at 9PM and for take-out till 11PM

24 hr convenient stores, supermarkets to operate between 4AM to 11PM

Gym / Fitness 9PM + sporting activities can still be held with limited number of spectators



Orange Provinces:

Restaurants and coffee shops for dine-in, take out can operate till 11PM

24 Hour establishments operate normally

Gym / Fitness can operate normally (NNT)









