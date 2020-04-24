Thai Red Cross Society delivers medical supplies to hospitals

BANGKOK – The Thai Red Cross Society has dispatched a caravan to deliver medical supplies to hospitals across the country in the fight against the novel coronavirus outbreak.







Medical supplies including facemasks, PPEs and digital x-ray scanners and disinfectants have been donated by individuals to the Red Cross’s programme since April 7.

It is the first batch of medical supplies that were allocated for hospitals in five southern provinces. Other deliveries will be made for hospitals across the country.

Secretary of the Red Cross Society of Thailand Phan Wannamethee said that cash donations worth 30 million baht and over 100,000 pieces of medical supplies had been collected so far.

All medical equipment had been checked by a team of engineers from Chulalongkorn University to ensure their quality before being sent to hospitals, he said.

Meanwhile, donations are pouring in for people affected by Covid-19 pandemic. Thai donors have lent their hands for low-income people by offering food and other essentials to a donation centre at Wat Rakang temple in Bangkok.

The donation centre has been set up by the Supreme Patriarch, the head of the order of Buddhist monks in Thailand.

It has been lauded for its management and strict social-distancing as a model for other Covid-19 donation centers in the country. (TNA)











