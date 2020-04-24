Japanese Ambassador pays courtesy call on Thai PM

BANGKOK – The Japanese ambassador to Thailand meets Thai prime minister to discuss bilateral cooperation including the efforts to cope with Covid-19 pandemic.







Ambassador NASHIDA Kazuya on Thursday paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Chan-o-cha for the first time since assuming the post in December last year.

Prayut extended his gratitude towards the Japanese government for providing assistance for Thailand in the fight against Covid-19 and facilitating Thai citizens’ repatriations.

Ambassador Nashida praised Thailand’s disease control measures that had proved effective in containing the spread of the coronavirus.

He also reiterated Japan’s commitment in engaging in Thailand’s economic development, especially in the government’s flagship project, the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC).

The Japanese Ambassador said Japan was ready to provide helps for ASEAN countries as agreed during the Special ASEAN Summit on Coronavirus Disease on April 14.

Japan, which is one of ASEAN’s dialogue partners, has pledged to give ASEAN medical supplies, support the plan to set up a regional disease control and help revive the bloc’s economy.(TNA)

Loading…











