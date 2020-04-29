Thai PM ready to ease some restrictions this week

Bangkok – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) would like to provide the latest update that the Thai Cabinet today approved the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration’s (CCSA) proposal to extend the Emergency Decree for one more month, starting from 1 May, 2020.







According to Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha, some restrictions under the Emergency Decree will remain in place, including the closure of entry/access points (land, sea and air) to the country, nationwide night-time curfew from 22.00 – 04.00 Hrs., limitations on commuting between provinces, and no large gatherings. The ban on all incoming passenger flights has been extended until 31 May, 2020.

The Cabinet has also approved relaxation of some restrictions, which will gradually be introduced in four stages every 14 days. Details are being worked out and will be announced within this week.

The Prime Minister asked the public to continue to follow the ‘social distancing’ rules and comply with the government’s measures to help curb the spread of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).



Loading…



Today, Thailand reported seven new COVID-19 cases – yet the lowest for this month and marks the second day in a row that the number of new cases dropped below 10.

The seven new cases brought the total to 2,938. Of these, 90.27% (2,652) have recovered, 1.84% (54) have died – two deaths today, and 7.89% (270) are receiving treatment. -28 April, 2020 (tatnews.org)

















