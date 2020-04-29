Bangkok Airways to resume domestic operations, reopens Samui Airport from May 15

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) would like to provide the latest update from Bangkok Airways that it will resume domestic flight operations from 15 May, 2020, onwards with the Bangkok – Samui (round trip) twice daily service.







Samui Airport will also resume daily operations on 15 May, 2020, from 08.00 – 19.00 hrs.

The airline announced temporary suspension of all domestic flights from 7-30 April, 2020, as well as temporary closure of its three airports – Samui, Sukhothai and Trat, as part of the national and global efforts to curb the spread of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

According to Bangkok Airways, all resumed flight operations will strictly comply with the safety measures and social distancing guidelines set by the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) and the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT).



The health and safety measures will include seat distancing onboard, suspension of the in-flight food and beverage service, and consumption of personal food and drink is not allowed onboard.

All crew members will be wearing masks and gloves when on duty and passengers are required to bring and wear a protective mask at all times during the flight.

Meanwhile, Samui Airport has put in place health and safety measures and social distancing practices in compliance with the regulations by the MoPH and the CAAT to ensure the highest level of safety for all passengers and staff.

The measures include passengers and staff screening, health and body temperature checks, staff wearing protective masks at all times when on duty, and social distancing arrangements at all service areas.







The reopening of airports in Sukhothai and Trat and Bangkok Airways’ other routes will be announced later.

Bangkok Airways has also reaffirmed its commitment that it prioritizes the health and hygiene of its passengers and staff and continues to implement necessary the health and safety measures during COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information, please visit www.bangkokair.com or contact call centre at 1771 and +662-270-6699 during operating hours. (tatnews.org)

















