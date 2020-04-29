Thai PM affirms government’s commitment to help all affected sectors

At the Command Building I, Government House, following the weekly cabinet meeting, Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha disclosed about the cabinet resolutions regarding the COVID-19 situation.







According to the Prime Minister, the cabinet approved extension of the Emergency Decree by one month, which will take effect during May 1-31, 2020. Private business advisory board under Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), which comprises representatives of public, private, and business sectors, and Ministry of Interior, is now considering relaxation of some measures.

The Prime Minister also expressed concern over the wellbeing of people affected by the spread of COVID-19, especially low-income earners, and affirmed that the Government has been expediting implementation of relief measures to affected sectors, which include 10 million farmer households, and approximately 16 million of self-employed, informal workers, students, and vulnerability groups, as well as 11 million workers under social security system, using both existing budget and budget under the Royal Decree on 1-trillion Baht loan.

He also gave a guideline on various activities in Bangkok and other provinces, and emphasized compliances with the regulations set by CCSA. Even though State of Emergency has been extended, certain measures will be relaxed. Relaxation will be divided into 4 phases; each phase is 14 days apart to give ample time for assessment on the spread of COVID-19 after the relaxation. Businesses will be categorized into 4 codes, white, green, yellow, red, based on their level of risk.

The Prime Minister also urged business entrepreneurs to come up with additional measures in accordance with the measures implemented by Ministry of Public Health which prioritize people’s safety. The Government is also deliberating additional measures which will be announced later. -April 28, 2020. (Thaigov.go.th)

















