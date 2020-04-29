Bangkok to increase bus service after easing of travel restriction

Bangkok’s main bus operator says it is ready to increase its buses if easing of travel restrictions during COVID-19 pandemic is announced.







Head of Bangkok Mass Transit Authority (BMTA) Surachai Iam-wachirasakul on Tuesday said as bus service would be increased from the current 70 percent to 95 percent of BMTA capacity.

The government is widely expected to relax some lockdown measures as the number of COVID-19 patients continues to decline.



Surachai said during the COVID-19 lockdown passengers dropped from 900,000 to 300,000 per day.

Immediately after the lockdown easing came into effect, BMTA expected a jump of up to 200,000 passengers per day, said Surachai.

The BMTA would continue social distancing measure on the buses, he added. (TNA)

























