Thai Opposition MPs call for special session of Parliament to deal with COVID-19

BANGKOK (NNT) – Opposition parties have submitted a request to Prime Minister and Defense Minister, Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha, for an extraordinary session of parliament to deal with the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) situation, and a proposal to introduce legislation allowing for a 1.9 trillion-baht loan to be sought.







The Secretary-General of the Pheu Thai Party, Gp. Capt. Anudith Nakornthap, representing the six opposition parties, handed a request to the Prime Minister, urging him to call a special session on the COVID-19 crisis, that would deliberate on a 1.9 trillion-baht loan for use in dealing with the situation, warning that the next regular session may be too far off.

The opposition has already assembled one third of all votes in the House of Representatives to have the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Chuan Leekpai, present the loan legislation for royal endorsement. They indicated that a session on or before May 5 would be in the best interests of the public.









