Thai healthcare system among top ranked countries

BANGKOK – Thai Health Report 2020 showed that Thailand’s healthcare system was ranked among top countries in Asia and the World and the country was in the world’s top 13 rankings of the countries, responding well to a pandemic.







The report was produced by the Institute for Population and Social Research, Mahidol University and Thai Health Promotion Foundation (THPE).

Dr. Nattaphan Supaka, Director of the Department of Relations and International Relations, THPF praised Thai medical personnel for their hard work to reduce the number of Covid-19 patients until the situation improved.

He said Thai Health Report 2020 collects the statistics from reliable international organizations, revealing Thailand’s healthcare system has gained worldwide recognition for the quality of its healthcare services.

The Global Health Security (GHS) Index, presented by the Nuclear Threat Initiative (NTI) and the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security (JHU) placed Thailand sixth out of 195 countries and first in Asia with the score of 73.2, much higher than the global average at 40.2.

The country is also among top 13 countries, praised for being most prepared for a pandemic, he added.







Thai Health Report is produced yearly for health promotion partners and general public. This report consists of 3 parts including health indicators for presenting health situation, current health issues and special issue for in-depth discussion of the selected issue.

Thai Health Report 2020 can be downloaded at http://llln.me/8wCEFsW. (TNA)











