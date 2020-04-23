Thai Govt to expedite accessibility to COVID-19 vaccine

At the COVID-19 Information Operation Center, Ministry of Public Health, Dr. NakornPremsri, M.D., Director-General of the National Vaccine Institute (Public Organization) (NVI), disclosed that NVI is now working to set the direction for accessibility of vaccine for COVID-19 in Thailand.







At present, NVI has been collaborating with foreign institutes to conduct related research and study in Thailand, and has followed up with the Chinese Embassy on the progress of cooperation on the joint study of phase-2 vaccine testing in human.

There is also agency-to-agency cooperation on the development of prototype vaccine, i.e. the collaboration between Chulalongkorn University’s Faculty of Medicine and Bionet-Asia Co., Ltd.; and the collaboration between Faculty of Medicine Siriraj Hospital, Mahidol University’s Faculty of Science, and Chulalongkorn University’s Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences.

Loading…

Dr. Supaporn Poom-amorn, Director-General of Institute of Biological Products, Department of Medical Sciences, disclosed that the research project under the collaboration of Chulalongkorn University’s Faculty of Medicine and Bionet-Asia Co., Ltd. is now at the stage where antibody level of the laboratory animals is being tested after 2 injections of prototype vaccines, whereas the collaboration between Faculty of Medicine Siriraj Hospital, Mahidol University’s Faculty of Science, and Chulalongkorn University’s Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences is at the stage of producing killed vaccine to be injected in the laboratory animals.

After testing with the animals, the vaccines will be tested in human in 3 phases: 1st phase- safety test in 30-50 people, 2nd phase- immunization in 100-150 people, and 3rd phase- disease prevention test in 500 people and more. -April 19, 2020 (Thaigov.go.th)











