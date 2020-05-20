Thai Government to spend budget wisely in reviving national economy

At the Blue Room, Outer Santi Maitri Building, Government House, following the weekly cabinet meeting, Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha affirmed that Thailand is capable to control spread of COVID-19.







According to the Prime Minister, several countries across the world, including Thailand, have been plagued by COVID-19 which has greatly impacted national economy. In a bid to revive domestic economy, and alleviate the plight of farmers, entrepreneurs, SMEs, freelances, and people, it is the duty of the Government to implement relief measures and reinforce economic strength, while coping with the ongoing situation of COVID-19, which might get worsened in the future. The Government commits to spend the budget in a wise and prudent manner, taking into account possible impacts in all dimensions. – May 19, 2020. (Thaigov.go.th)











