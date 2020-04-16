Foreign consuls commend Phuket for swift and effective controlof COVID-19

Consuls and honorary consuls from many countries praised effective measures to control the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Phuket and promised to help rehabilitate the province.







They shared their stances in a meeting with Phuket governor Pakapong Tawipat. The Phuket-based people represent many countries including Australia, France, Germany, China, Finland and South Korea.

The governor informed them that more than 1 million people in Phuket were screened for the disease and officials found heavy spreading in Patong sub-district of Kathu district and in Ban Bang Thao village.

Officials were testing local residents in the areas to quickly detect patients, Mr Pakapong said.

Prince of Songkla University deployed its doctors and nurses to support the screenings in Phuket, he added.

According to the governor, about 3,000 foreign tourists stay in Phuket and provincial officials are ready to help them.

“Consuls and honorary consuls from countries praise organizations in Phuket for their efforts to solve the problem. They are also thankful for cooperation from operators and local residents,” Mr Pakapong said.

Australian consul Matthew Barclay said he was grateful for all officials in and outside Phuket for greatly helping foreign tourists and local residents, keeping them informed of measures and implementing performance indicators.

“When hotels were closed, tourists received swift assistance. There are some hotels that accommodate them and they are informed of where they can stay. We are grateful for the best you have done. When problems are relieved and situations return to normal, the Australian consulates in Phuket and Bangkok are ready to do whatever they can including investment, economic cooperation and tourism to restore Phuket’s beauty,” he said. (TNA)











