Swiss ambassador personally delivers donations to Thai health minister to fight COVID-19

Medical supplies are now in high demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to the government's efforts to supply and fund hospitals, the private sector and partner countries have been making helpful contributions through donations.







Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Health Anutin Charnvirakul, has officially received cash donations from the Ambassador of Switzerland in Thailand Helene Budliger Artieda, and a representative of a Swiss-based pharmaceutical company Novartis, who have donated 7.75 million baht to the Department of Medical Services’ Foundation for COVID-19 disease control operations.

The Bunjitpimol Family, executives of Navamintra Hospital, have donated two respirators. Ocean Life Insurance has donated 77,650 face shields for 902 hospitals nationwide.

Executives of MCOT have donated aerosol protective boxes for medical professionals, while Fahlangfon Foundation has donated surgical masks.

The Health Minister said Thailand is still on top of the situation, with the government on high alert despite a stabilizing trend in the number of new cases reported each day, in order to prevent any new clusters occurring.

He has assured the public that donated items will be distributed for the benefit of medical professionals. (NNT)












