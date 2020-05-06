Social Development Ministry offers housing, financial assistance to Pattaya, poor, disabled during Covid-19 outbreak

The Ministry of Social Development and Human Security is offering housing and financial assistance to Pattaya-area residents suffering from the coronavirus crisis.







Rungtiwa Suddan, director of the ministry’s Chonburi Technical Promotion and Support Office, said May 4 that the “Rao Mai Ting Kun” (We Stand Together) program offers temporary living quarters to homeless people or those who have lost their homes due to the economic impact of the coronavirus shutdown.

Accommodations will be provided by the National Housing Authority under its Baan Euarthorn Project in Jomtien Beach and Sriracha. Monthly rent for apartments will be 999 baht and 1,200 baht, respectively.





Market vendors selling outside each project also will receive three free months of rent.

The ministry is also allowing seniors and the disabled to defer loan payments for one year until April 2021. Public pawnshops also will extend the term of pawn tickets from five to seven months interest-free through May and only 0.1255% afterward.

The Community Organizations Development Institute, meanwhile, has cut rents at its Baan Mankong Project across the board.

The ministry also is addressing income concerns, increasing government stipends for 2 million disabled Thais to 1,000 baht, increasing the 800-baht stipend to 120,000 disabled teens and children to 1,000 baht.

For more information, call 1300.

















