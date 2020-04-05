Rotary Club Eastern Seaboard (Pattaya) funds meals for the needy during coronavirus crisis

Rotary Assistant Governor and Past President Rodney James Charman (left) of the Rotary Club Eastern Seaboard Pattaya met with President-Elect Peter Marsh (right) of the Rotary Club of Jomtien-Pattaya together with Mrs. Yupin (centre), proprietor of Yupins Restaurant to donate 12,000 Baht on behalf of Rotary Club Eastern Seaboard. The money will help to provide 400 meals for people in the community who have lost their jobs due to the coronavirus and the government lockdown.







Last week Yupins handed out 150 meals to workers that are currently without jobs and in many instances nowhere to go. On behalf of the Rotary Club eastern Seaboard, Yupins Restaurant will cook and hand out meals on Thappraya Road on Wednesday April 8, 2020.





