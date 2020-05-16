Roadside community pantries installed across Thailand

BANGKOK – Roadside community pantries have been installed across Thailand under a new charity project aimed at encouraging people to donate daily necessities and items to roadside cupboards in order to help their neighbours and those affected by the coronavirus.







It has become a popular way of donations in the country that lets people give or take food and cupboard items to alleviate the hardship caused by the pandemic.

A large number of pantries have been installed on road sides, government buildings, houses and Buddhist temples such as that at Wat Sai Ngam temple in the southern Songkhla province.

Other than daily necessities, Buddhist books are also provided in another cupboard. The temple’s abbot said dharma can ease worries for those affected by the crisis.

Many people in poor communities have relied on these roadside pantries by donors across Thailand in recent days. Some donation outlets run out of items in minutes.

The Ministry of Interior has ordered provincial administrative offices to setup makeshift pantries to share necessities for people at their offices or appropriate locations.

Prospective donors are encouraged to share food for people in need. (TNA)

