Pattaya’s beaches slowly come to life

Pattaya’s beaches are slowly coming back to life, with expats and Thai families returning to enjoy the sea and sand, albeit under enforced health restrictions.

Swedish expat Thomas said he was glad to see the beach open again, as it was the main reason, other than nightlife, he came to live here much of the year.







Thomas said he’s also taking advantage of other newly reopened businesses such as massage parlors, where he can relax.

On June 3 single sun worshippers and families could be seen on Pattaya Beach, with kids splashing in the water while parents camped under the few beach umbrellas available so far.

Only about 20 percent of the vendors have returned to the beach, with more expected in coming days.

All is not back to normal at the beach, of course. Groups are limited to six people and groups must be separated by three meters. No cooking or alcohol is allowed on the beach, although eating prepared food is allowed.

Chair vendors also are asked to record their customers contact information either using the government’s Thai Chana app or in a written log in case a coronavirus-infected person visits their chairs.

Given the lack of locally transmitted Covid-19 cases, Thomas said he feels safe and is confident Thailand has the virus under control.











