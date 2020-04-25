Pattaya to open new homeless shelter

Pattaya plans to open a new shelter to get homeless people off the street during the coronavirus pandemic.

Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome chaired an April 22 meeting with his top deputies, city council members, and tourism industry executives aimed at addressing problems faced by unemployed, poor and homeless Pattaya residents.





Sonthaya said the city has laid plans for a new homeless shelter and will seek approval from the Chonburi Public Health Department.

The mayor also reiterated that Pattaya supports charities and private citizens giving out food and cash to struggling neighbors, but that all donation campaigns must register first with city hall by calling 1337.

City officials then will be assigned to ensure proper social distancing and safety measures are taken to ensure the gatherings don’t turn into spreader events for Covid-19. (PCPR)











