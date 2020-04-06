Pattaya police on watch for curfew-breakers

Pattaya police and volunteers were out in force looking for those not respecting a national curfew called to arrest the spread of the coronavirus.







The 10 p.m.-4 a.m. order requires all but select groups of people to remain indoors. Those violating the curfew face up to two years in prison and a 40,000-baht national fine (100,000 baht in Chonburi).

Thongkum, an employee of a restaurant in Pattaya, was one of those still out after curfew April 3, but only to walk to his home on Soi Nernplubwan after his restaurant shift ended at 10 p.m.

He said he has applied for government economic relief but wants to continue working to support his family. He tries to stay healthy by wearing a face mask and gloves and frequently washes his hands.

Other exempted groups include medical personnel, delivery people, and those transporting farm, pharmaceutical and medical equipment products.

Checkpoints are set up on Sukhumvit Road and smaller streets.

Police patrolled on foot as well, checking out beaches and streets where shops and take-out restaurants were still open.

Loading…











