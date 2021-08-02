Pattaya continues 9pm-4am curfew and ban on alcohol at restaurants for at least 2 weeks

As the lockdown measures in Thailand are extended for 14 days, starting tomorrow (Aug 3), all 77 provinces in Thailand have been classified into three zones: Dark Red, Red and Orange. The dark-red zones (including Pattaya City, Chonburi) are under maximum and strict COVID-19 control, with the measures allowing stores to sell food for delivery only, and the curfew period remains unchanged (9 p.m. to 4 a.m.). Branches of commercial banks located in department stores will remain closed, while sales and consumption of alcoholic beverages in restaurants are still prohibited at this time. (NNT)























