Pattaya continues 9pm-4am curfew and ban on alcohol at restaurants for at least 2 weeks

By Pattaya Mail
Branches of commercial banks located in department stores will remain closed, while sales and consumption of alcoholic beverages in restaurants are still prohibited at this time.

As the lockdown measures in Thailand are extended for 14 days, starting tomorrow (Aug 3), all 77 provinces in Thailand have been classified into three zones: Dark Red, Red and Orange. The dark-red zones (including Pattaya City, Chonburi) are under maximum and strict COVID-19 control, with the measures allowing stores to sell food for delivery only, and the curfew period remains unchanged (9 p.m. to 4 a.m.). Branches of commercial banks located in department stores will remain closed, while sales and consumption of alcoholic beverages in restaurants are still prohibited at this time. (NNT)









