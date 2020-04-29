Pattaya City, Chonburi has no new Covid-19 cases, 1 recovered, 14 in medical care

Chonburi Public Health Office reported at 8 a.m. on April 29 that the number of accumulated coronavirus (COVID-19) cases remains at 87. Currently 14 are being treated in hospitals and 71 recovered and returned home (1 more recovery today). 2 were previously reported dead, including 1 Russian and 1 French. No new infections are reported today (Wednesday, April 29).







Governor Pakarathorn Thienchai reminded the donors who want to share their donations with the people in their neighborhood, they should contact their local administrative officials in advance (For Pattaya City call 1337 Covid-19 Center). He said people must follow proper hygienic steps including physical distancing while standing in the queues, cleaning up the goods and table sets before giving them, keep the donation time short and allow enough ventilation in the area if indoor. Safety of the people in the queue needs to be maintained. The donation queues should not be too long and go onto the roads or streets where they can pose dangers to the drivers passing by.



Loading…



The governor needs the people to comply with the provincial health regulations and immediately report to medical officials nearest to you if you or your loved ones are found with symptoms suspected to be from the virus contraction. They may show signs such as high fever, cough, or some respiratory difficulties. He also urged people to stay home as much as they can and follow the government’s measures very strictly. He said people should wash hands often and keep their places cleaned at all times, and for those who need to go out of their residences they should keep up with the physical or social distancing measure and wear a facemask. On May 1, relaxed restrictions on some businesses may be announced depending on the situation, the governor said. (CPRD)

















