Norwegian Church Abroad, Sjomannskirken in Pattaya provides meals for unemployed and low income residents

One of hundreds of people affected by the global pandemic receives a hearty meal from Pattaya’s Norwegian community on Thursday.
Hundreds of people severely affected by the global pandemic received a hearty meal from Pattaya’s Norwegian community on Thursday.



Father Annstein Lothe, pastor of the Norwegian Church Abroad, Sjomannskirken, on Thappraya Road Soi 5, rounded up the help of Norwegian and Thai volunteers to present 300 sets of rice, dried food, canned fish, drinking water, and waffles to the recently unemployed and low income earners.

A parade of grateful and hungry motorcycle taxi riders, company employees, construction workers, and others lined up to first pass through a screening process where their hands were washed in sanitary gel. They were also spaced apart to make sure during the entire process social distancing was maintained.



A happy little youngster, even if you can’t see his smile through the mask.
The meals are going fast to the hungry.
Inviting people to come on in for a much deserved free meal.
She’s so grateful, she smiles with her eyes.
