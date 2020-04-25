Nongprue Temple giving ‘survival bags’ to Pattaya’s poor

Nongprue Temple is giving out bags of food and necessities to Pattaya-area residents struggling under the coronavirus lockdown every day through month’s end.







Abbot Pipitkitjaruk welcomed Banglamung District Chief Amnart Charoensri, Nongprue Mayor Mai Chaiyanit and Nong Plalai Mayor Pinyo Homklin to the first donation event April 23.

Under orders from the Sangha, the temple has set up a center to aid the unemployed and poor with “survival bags” of food and necessities funded by donations from the public and other Pattaya-area temples.

Chanyuth Hengtrakul, president of Sophon Cable TV and his wife Wilawan support the campaign with a donation of a disinfectant-spraying machine for people attending the events.

Anyone seeking aid must register with Nongprue Temple. Donations will be limited to 150 people a day, with one survival bag per person, through April 30. Pipitkitjaruk said the donations could continue past that point if the need persists.

