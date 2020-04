On April 1, the Makro outlet in North Pattaya, in cooperation with the Department of Internal Trade, Ministry of Commerce, offered 300 packs of 4 hygiene masks for 10 baht.







They sold out in less than half an hour, leaving many residents complaining about the shortage of masks and the overcharging at other shops.

Spokespeople promised to notify people in advance for the next sale. Only people with Thai ID cards are allowed to purchase the masks at Makro.