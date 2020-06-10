Krabi and southern Thailand route bus terminal reopens after 2 months lockdown

KRABI – The bus terminal in Krabi province reopened on the first day after more than two months of closure due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Please Support Pattaya Mail

Strict screening has been implemented for inbound passengers. The first five buses carried 90 passengers to Krabi this morning.







Thermal scanning of arriving passengers found no one has fever. They were required to register their travel record upon arrivals and download the “Mor Chana” application to support Covid-19 tracing efforts.

Bus fares remain unchanged, officials said. Anyone who finds overpriced bus tickets can report their complaints to the hotline of the Department of Land Transport at 1584. (TNA)











