June – perfect month to explore hidden gems behind the nature in Thailand

June is the exact month of the rainy season, so many people don’t want to go out for a trip during this month. But has anyone ever known that there are a large number of hidden gems behind the nature? Just be optimistic and try this season’s trips. It can be guaranteed that you will absolutely be addicted by them. Besides the competitive rates offered by hotels, the gorgeous tourist attractions like waterfalls, mountains and fields look all green to completely help visitors relax. Let’s check together where they are!







Start the rainy season trip by admiring a floral field at the Siam Tulip field, one of the most-visited places. These beautiful pink Flowers are blooming annually only in the rainy season. The best spot in the country to view the beauty of these flowers is PhaHin Ngam national park in Chaiyaphum province. Not only is there the stunning natural scenery, OTOP products are also for sale. For all Adventure lovers, the only recreational activity that can be thought of is Rafting. A large amount of water in this season is absolutely perfect for rafting. However, please contact the officers for safety instructions.





Let’s see where you can go for River rafting.“ Khek River Rafting, Phitsanulok province” is quite gorgeous. The highlights are the three rapids as follows: Kaeng Chang, which its level of water gets continuously lower from the starting point, and there will be an unexpected sharp left turn but this is the beginning of the excitement; Kaeng Nang Koi, which you have to be careful with the paddles because this area is full of big rocks, and Kaeng Yao, which its name originated from its 100-metre long distance with a sudden ramp. And if these aren’t challenging enough, let’s continue onto Hin Phueng, Prachinburi province. The trip here is rubber Boat rafting, which travelers can navigate on along the clean light green rough stream at the difficulty levels of 3-5. There are 7 rapids; namely, Kaeng Hin Phueng, Kaeng Phak Nam Lom, Kaeng Wang Yao, KaengLukSuea, Kaeng Wang Bond, Kaeng Wang Sai and KaengNgu Hao, and the total distance from the start to the end of the route is around 4.5 kilometres. The next site we recommend is “Rafting along the Nakhon Nayok River, Nakhon Nayok province”. The difficulty levels are 3-5. This is an activity which all genders and all ages can have fun.

The rapids we raft along are Kaeng Khot Kung with some emerging rocks that we can see during the dry season and they are under water during the rainy season. Ko Kang is also the same. The last rapid which is also the highlight of this rafting is Kaeng Hin Sam Chan. Because of the sharp turn, which is on the way and not far from Kaeng Hin Sam Chan,paddlers must be aware and know how to control their paddles. Kaeng Sam Chan is 50 metres long with three-level islets which look like stairs. The current will flow around and bump with the underwater rocks and then a 10-metre high wave is formed and moves to the high rocks. This is a challenging activity of kayak and canoe paddlers who come and compete with each other at these rapids. Additionally, driving an ATV on a thrilling nature trail is another activity that shouldn’t be missed.

And for the one who absolutely falls in love with nature, mountains and green fields, there are some phenomenal attractions which are close to nature. The first place is Phu Soi Dao, Uttraradit province, a nature trail and also one in the must-see lists of hikers in Thailand. The next one is Phu Hin Rong Kla, Phitsanulok province, one of the best sites to explore the traditional nature trail and absorb the abundance of the rainforest. All the way through Phu Hin Rong Kla , you’ll see some cool season plants and also the trees that grow well in the rain forest. Khao Krachom, Ratchaburi province is also an awesome choice for you to visit during the rainy season. Let me tell you that the sea of mist at Khao Krachom is absolutely remarkable. Viewing the rising sun among the sea of mist at the site nearby Bangkok is wonderful. Ban Pa Bong Piang, Chiang Mai province, the most beautiful rice terraces in Thailand is really impressive. PhuThap Boek and Khao Kho, Phetchabun province welcome visitors with the fragrance of the rain, earth and fresh air. Some days we might have a chance to see the sea of mist and sometimes when the sky is bright with the background of the giant green mountain. The weather is nice, not too hot and not too cold. Wang Bon Reservoir, Nakhon Nayok province is a nice place for Canoeing on the Reservoir surrounded by mountains. In the morning, you can see the thick floating fog above the ground. Come out of the tent and touch the freshness of the nature, enjoy your own waterfall and go canoeing or swimming whenever you want.There are many interesting attractions awaiting you all to experience. (Special report by tourismthailand.org)











