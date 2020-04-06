Chonburi and Pattaya close more venues, business establishments on coronavirus

Bangkok, 05 April, 2020, at 08.30 Hrs. – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) would like to provide further updates on the additional measures to combat the spread of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) by Chonburi province, where Pattaya is located, in addition to our previous report on Chonburi announces emergency measures to combat COVID-19.







Chonburi province has ordered closure of more venues and business establishments as well as additional measures with immediate effect until further notice, as per the following:

– All types of hotels and similar establishments.

– All beaches.

– All petrol stations are to be closed from 22.00 – 05.00 Hrs.

– Weekend markets and markets that are normally not open every day.

– Tattoo and body piercing shops and similar services.

– All activities at all reservoirs, except for the government’s operations.

– Intensified screening measures at the entry and exit points for the areas of Pattaya City and Banglamung District.

– Suspension of some services of government, state enterprises and state-run agencies.

