China, South Korea remain in Thailand’s list of risk zone

BANGKOK – The spokesman of the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration said that China and South Korea have not been excluded from Thailand's list of dangerous disease zones although there was a proposal for their removal.







CCSA spokesman DrTaweesinVisanuyothin said the proposal was made in a meeting of CCSA and it had yet to be submitted to the National Committee on Communicable Diseases and undergo stages of thorough consideration.

"There has not been a clear conclusion that China and South Korea will be removed from the list of countries with the severe pandemic," he said.







The government continued to limit the number of flights and had not allowed regular passenger planes to visit the country. Importantly visitors must pass fit-to-fly tests, be quarantined and face regulations. It was not the time for tourists to resume their normal visits to Thailand, DrTaweesin said.

“People need not panic because there is not liberal travel for the time being,” he said.

"People need not panic because there is not liberal travel for the time being," he said.

It is the time to take the best care of Thai people. When local people are safe, restrictions are eased and the country reopens, tourists will have confidence in Thailand, Dr Taweesin said. (TNA)


















