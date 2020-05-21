Bangsaen Beach shut again after youths gather, drink, litter

Once again, a selfish minority has spoiled it for everyone as authorities again closed Bangsaen Beach after unruly groups of young Thais descended on it for drinking and left garbage behind.

Sansuk Subdistrict had reopened Bangsaen after weeks of no reported cases of the coronavirus in Chonburi. But stipulations were made that forbade eating and drinking on the beach or gathering in large groups.

Local youths promptly ignored those limits.

Some suggested the beach should remain open, but visitors should use an eating area set up across the street.






















