Bangsaen Beach shut again after youths gather, drink, litter

By Pattaya Mail
0
103
Bang San Beach at sunset.
Bang San Beach at sunset.

Once again, a selfish minority has spoiled it for everyone as authorities again closed Bangsaen Beach after unruly groups of young Thais descended on it for drinking and left garbage behind.

Sansuk Subdistrict had reopened Bangsaen after weeks of no reported cases of the coronavirus in Chonburi. But stipulations were made that forbade eating and drinking on the beach or gathering in large groups.

Local youths promptly ignored those limits.

Some suggested the beach should remain open, but visitors should use an eating area set up across the street.

Laem Tan Beach/Bang San, Chonburi at night.
Laem Tan Beach/Bang San, Chonburi at night.



Bang San beach had many tourists before the coronavirus outbreak.
Bang San beach had many tourists before the coronavirus outbreak.


Sansuk Municipality posted the announcement: Use of the beach carries a possible penalty of a 100,000 baht fine and 1 year imprisonment.
Sansuk Municipality posted the announcement: Use of the beach carries a possible penalty of a 100,000 baht fine and 1 year imprisonment.
Back to nature: Bang San Beach during the shutdown.
Back to nature: Bang San Beach during the shutdown.


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR