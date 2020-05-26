Bangkok communities offered reliefs, jobs and training

BANGKOK – On relief for employees affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Labour has already paid compensation to some 1.2 million Social Security insured workers. The government is now surveying the needs of unemployed persons to provide appropriate jobs and training.







The Minister of Labor Mom Rajawongse Chatumongol Sonakul, and the Minister of Social Development and Human Security Juti Krairerk, have visited Fuang Fah Phattana Community in Prawet district, to gather input on the needs of villagers, providing residents affected by the COVID-19 pandemic the help they need.

Fuang Fah Phattana Community is one of 12 unregistered communities in Bangkok, meaning its 300 residents have no access to government welfare.

However, the ministers’ visit has provided essential items to the villagers, and will be providing employment services and occupational training within a 10-15 day target.

“Sorting staff need no qualifications. Delivery staff, motorcycle delivery drivers, car drivers, security guards, maids; there are many jobs. So, I would like to say if anyone who is not too picky about the job and wants a job, this government can give you a job and an income. For their children who may not be studying for a certain career, the Department of Skills Development has a training budget for them, and can provide allowances during the training period.”





On payment of Social Security unemployment benefits to those unemployed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Minister of Labor said payments have already been made to some 1.2 million persons.

He said however the Ministry of Labor is reassessing the figure and considering more sources of funding for benefits, should more than 3.7 million people lose their jobs due to the prolonged health crisis. It is expected more details will emerge within a month.(NNT)











